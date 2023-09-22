School board member files protection order against fellow member in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A school board member has filed a protection order against another member in Butler County.

Isaac Adi, a member of the Lakota School Board, filed a protection order against Darbi Boddy, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The order was issued by the Butler County Common Pleas Court and would forbid Boddy from attending school functions in person where Adi would be present.

“There will be no preferred treatment no matter your elected position,” said Michael Gmoser, Butler County Prosecutor, and Sheriff Jones in a joint statement.” If you violate a civil protection order, you will be arrested onsite.”

Boddy is not permitted to be within 500 feet of Adi, the protection order said.

The protection order is in effect until September 20, 2025.

