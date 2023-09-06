Program to fund law enforcement body camera equipment receives millions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — $5 million in grant funding has been made available to help local law enforcement agencies invest in body camera equipment, a spokesperson from Governor Mike DeWine’s office said.

>>Coroner IDs 22-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. road rage shooting

In 2021, Governor DeWine launched the Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program and on Wednesday, applications were opened for the third round.

The program is used to help local law enforcement agencies with the costs related to camera equipment, video storage, editing software, public record management, and maintenance.

Through the program, nearly $10 million has been awarded to more than 200 local agencies, the spokesperson said.

>>Man in custody after being found in Darke County cornfield following pursuit

“Body cameras act as an impartial eye on the interactions between law enforcement and the public, so they’re incredibly important for transparency. This program is for any local law enforcement agency that doesn’t already have a body-worn camera program or needs support to enhance and maintain its existing technology,” Governor DeWine said.

For more information, visit the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Body Worn Camera Program.

©2023 Cox Media Group