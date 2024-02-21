Potential measles case in Clermont County, health officials say

CLERMONT COUNTY — Health officials announced they are investigating a potential case of measles in Clermont County.

Clermont County Public Health said Tuesday it is working with the individual and their healthcare provider to gather more information.

“We want to be extra cautious and make sure our residents know the signs and symptoms and how to protect themselves from measles,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit. “The best thing you can do is to stay up to date on your vaccines and stay home when you’re sick.”

News Center 7 reported Tuesday that a case of measles has been identified in a Miami County resident.

Those who may have been in contact with the infected person are being notified by local health departments.

Symptoms of measles can include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Three to five days after these symptoms occur, a rash can appear.

