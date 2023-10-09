Police chase suspect on foot, make arrest, after Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI — Officers arrested a shooting suspect following a foot chase Sunday night in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police officers responded to the DORA area of the Banks at 11:30 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers identified a suspect, and that person left the scene on foot.

A foot chase began, and police apprehended the suspect in a parking garage, WCPO said.

Officers and medics found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and that person was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officers told WCPO.

The shooting remains under investigation.

