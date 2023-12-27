Person hit, killed by car Christmas night in Columbus area

COLUMBUS — One person is dead after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle in Columbus Christmas night, according to our media partners WBNS-10TV.

Police said a body was found on Fairwood Avenue and Smith Road Tuesday morning.

The person was pronounced dead at 7:52 a.m., WBNS reported.

It is unclear how long this person was lying in the roadway suffering from their injuries.

Neighbors in the area told WBNS that this stretch of road is dangerous because there are no sidewalks.

Police said the victim, described as an adult, was walking when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has also been described as an adult, WBNS reported.

Columbus police have not released the names of those involved or said if any charges will be filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

