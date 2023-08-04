People still dealing with aftermath of East Palestine train derailment, 6 months later

EAST PALESTINE — Thursday marked six months since a Norfolk Southern Train derailed in East Palestine.

For the first time since the derailment back in February, new independent testing results are showing an increase in dioxins, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) considers dioxins highly toxic.

They can cause cancer and reproductive issues.

A two-time cancer survivor lives near the derailment site and is concerned about her health.

“I’m going to seven specialists,” Laurie Harmon told WOIO. “So, I’m not sure what my next step is.”

The EPA has not commented on the independent test results but says it tested 17 locations near the site and found results within what it described as, “typical ranges.”

Crews say they have gotten rid of nearly 89,000 tons of toxic waste since the derailment and 28 million gallons of water, according to the State of Ohio.

Norfolk Southern believes it will cost more than $800 million to remove all the hazardous chemicals, help the community, and deal with lawsuits connected to the derailment.

