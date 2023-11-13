Peak season for deer-related crashes, State officials caution drivers

OHIO — Deer-related car crashes are on the rise during this time of year.

Since 2018, Ohio State Highway Patrol statistics show there have been 104,328 deer-related crashes throughout Ohio.

95% of deer-related crashes resulted in property damage, within the remaining 5%, 33 crashes have been fatal resulting in 34 deaths, the statistics show.

47% of these crashes occurred between October to December.

Deer are more active during these months because of its fall breeding season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

“Ohio drivers should keep in mind that deer activity always increases during this time of year – especially at dawn and dusk. With Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving laws now in place, we anticipate that more drivers will stay alert to their surroundings, and as a result, we hope fewer deer-related crashes will take place this fall,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

According to a spokesperson from AAA, each county in Ohio has had at least 50 deer-related crashes.

The counties with the most crashes include Stark, Richland, Hancock, and Defiance.

The routes with the most deer-related crashes are U.S. 30, state Route 2, Interstate 71, Interstate 75, and Interstate 77, the spokesperson said.

“You’re more likely to spot deer when you practice safe driving habits and have your full attention on the roadway. If you happen to strike a deer, if you’re able, move yourself to a safe place, turn on your hazards, and report the crash.” OSHP Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones said.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution while driving through areas where the roadway is blocked by fencerows, riparian, or corridors, the spokesperson said.

“With deer activity on the rise, it’s extra important at this time of year to watch for deer. Deer often move in groups, so if you see one, slow down and be prepared for more to cross the road,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said.

On average, more than 13,000 deer carcasses are removed from roadways by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission each year.

Tips to avoid animal collisions:

Scan the road ahead.

Use high-beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk.

If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane. Swerving could cause a more serious crash.

Always wear a seatbelt and remain awake, alert, and sober.

What to do if you hit a deer:

Call the police.

Don’t make contact with the animal.

Turn on hazard lights.

If possible, move the vehicle to a safe location out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative as soon as possible to report any vehicle damage.

