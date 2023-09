CLINTON COUNTY — An overnight lane closure will be in place on Interstate 71 in Clinton County.

At nine p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 the right lane on I-71 from State Route 72 to U.S. 68 will be closed until approximately two a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

The closure is due to pavement work. Drivers are reminded to be cautious when traveling through the area.

