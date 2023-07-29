OSHP wrote nearly 700 tickets to drivers during ‘Move Over’ campaign

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the number of drivers who got a ticket during a six-state ‘Move Over’ campaign.

>>RELATED: 6-state trooper project to focus on ‘move-over’ enforcement

State troopers wrote 690 tickets to drivers for not moving over from July 16 until 22, according to the OHSP.

The other states that participated were Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Troopers from six partnering states issued 1,064 Move Over citations in total, OSHP said.

>>RELATED: Construction worker dead after being hit by semi on US 35 in Riverside

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

A version of the Move Over law exists in all 50 states.

©2023 Cox Media Group