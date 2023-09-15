Oho EPA conducting study on dangerous chemicals getting into water

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is conducting a statewide study to figure out how dangerous chemicals are getting out into the water.

The testing is starting here in the Miami Valley.

It involves PFAS, often called forever chemicals.

They are linked with cancer and other health problems.

The EPA knows how to treat it, but the fix is expensive.

“We have a grant right now, to take a look at where the source of these PFAS are and what we can do at that plant to even out those trace levels we find there,” said Jeff Swertfeger, Greater Cincinnati Water Works.

The group, Environment America, found, released a report this summer and found that PFAS chemicals are likely in all major drinking water systems in the United States.

