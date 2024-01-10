Ohio’s roads improving but still more work to do, new report says

OHIO — Some of Ohio’s roads are starting to get smoother and safer, but a new report says there is still plenty of work to do.

“TRIP” is a national transportation research non-profit and says congested roads have cost Ohio drivers about $5 billion in lost time and wasted fuel, according to a new report.

Drivers in the Dayton area lose 30 hours annually to congestion and waste 12 gallons of gas, losing $627 annually in the cost of lost time and wasted fuel due to traffic congestion, the report said.

While transportation funding here in Ohio has gotten a big boost in the last two years from the gas tax, money for other projects is not yet available.

“Ohio continues to show progress in moving forward with critical projects across the state to improve the condition, reliability, and safety of the system,” said Rocky Moretti.

“TRIP” also said that five percent of Ohio’s bridges are rated poor and structurally deficient, with significant deterioration to the bridge deck, supports, or other major components.

Three percent of bridges in the Dayton area are also rated poor/structurally deficient, the report said.

It stated that nearly one-third of Ohio’s major locally and state-maintained roads are deteriorated, with 16 percent in poor condition and 15 percent in mediocre condition.

“TRIP” says the state will need to look at funding with more electric vehicles on the road and cars with better gas mileage, which could lead to fewer dollars from the gas tax.

