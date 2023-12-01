Ohio teacher found shot inside her home

COLUMBIANA COUNTY — An eastern Ohio teacher was found dead in her home earlier this week, according to 21 WFMJ in Cleveland and Salem News.

Columbiana County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Carey Road in Butler Township Wednesday night just before 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 50-year-old Michelle Long dead from a gunshot wound, both stations reported.

Deputies are investigating her death as a homicide.

Long was a math, STEM, and industry teacher and coach at Leetonia High School, both outlets reported.

Grief counselors were made available to staff and students, according to a social media post by the school district.

“Our Leetonia Bear Family experienced a terrible loss with the sudden passing of our High School Math/STEM/Industry teacher and coach, Michelle Long. We will continue to provide access to grief counselors and all necessary support as we navigate the next steps together. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Long family and friends and will envelop them in thoughts and prayers as we all grieve,” Leetonia Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Dennis Dunham said in a social media post.

It is unclear if Leetonia High School was closed Thursday, but the girl’s varsity basketball game was canceled, Salem News reported.

The homicide is currently under investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made, both outlets reported.

Anyone with information on the homicide or suspect should call (330) 424-7255. To remain anonymous, submit a tip through the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

