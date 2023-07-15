Ohio State increasing tuition for incoming first-year, and graduate students

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to increase the price of tuition for incoming first-year students.

The 3% increase raises the tuition for Ohio residents to $12,859 — a $374 change. Students who live outside Ohio will see a 5.2%, or a $1,269 price increase, our news partner, WBNS (10tv.com) reports.

Housing and dining costs for those students will also increase by 3%.

Undergraduates who are returning to campus will not see their tuition increase because of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, an initiative from the university that freezes tuition costs for each cohort of students.

With Friday’s approval, the incoming freshman class will be locked into that price for four years.

The trustees also approved a 3.8% tuition increase for graduate students who live in Ohio and a 4.2% increase for graduate students who live outside Ohio, a $500 change for those in Ohio and a $1,629 change for out-of-state graduate students.









