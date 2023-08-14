Ohio State Highway Patrol to hold OVI checkpoint in Warren County this week

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in the region this week.

Troopers will be conducting it Friday night in Warren County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.

There have been 230 OVI-related deadly crashes in Ohio this year, based on data from the OSHP.

State troopers make an average of nearly 20,000 OVI arrests each year.

The purpose of these checkpoints is to stop drunk driving but also keep those drivers off the roads.

