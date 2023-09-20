Ohio State Highway Patrol focusing on teen driver safety this month

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is putting an emphasis on teen driver safety this month.

Across the country, around 11% of drivers are age 24 and younger. Teen drivers also have a higher rate of deadly crashes because of their immaturity, lack of skills, and lack of experience, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Anytime a person gets behind the wheel, especially our teen drivers, it is a huge responsibility,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “To prevent senseless tragedies and save lives, young drivers should take this responsibility seriously and always keep their attention on the road.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol oversees the DRIVE to Live education program with the purpose of positively engaging young drivers in conversations about good decision-making.

“Poor decisions while driving can impact young drivers for the rest of their lives,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Each time our troopers have the chance to interact with a young driver, it is an opportunity to stress the importance of safe driving habits.”

The leading causes of youthful driver crashes were following too close, failure to yield or running a red light or stop sign, OSHP said.

The main factors of deadly crashes include unsafe speed, failure or yield, or running a red light or stop sign, driving off the roadway, and driving left of center.

