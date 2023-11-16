Ohio State Highway Patrol celebrates 90th anniversary

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol held its 90th anniversary celebration in Columbus on Wednesday.

OSHP began service on November 15, 1933.

Governor Mike DeWine was there and praised the troopers who responded to Tuesday’s deadly charter bus crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County.

“I’ve always been proud of the Highway Patrol going back 50 years, but never more so than (Tuesday),” he said. “As I watched the men and women of the Highway Patrol work. I saw them upholding their 90-year legacy bringing order out of chaos and helping their fellow Ohioans on what was no doubt the worst day of their lives.”

Andy Wilson, Director of the Department of Public Safety, and Colonel Charles A. Jones, OSHP Superintendent, were both also in attendance to mark the 90th anniversary.

There were 60 patrolmen in 1933.

There are 55 patrol posts in 2023 with roughly 1,600 uniformed troopers.

