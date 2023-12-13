Ohio ranked among nation’s best for elder abuse protections, report says

OHIO — Ohio is among the top states in the country when it comes to elder abuse protections.

The Buckeye State has the third-best elder abuse protections overall, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 16 key indicators of elder abuse protection in three overall categories.

The data set ranges from the share of elder abuse, gross neglect, and exploitation complaints to financial elder abuse laws.

“Falling prey to financial abuse can have dire consequences for anyone, but our older population is particularly susceptible,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Abuse can greatly impact their ability to afford basic necessities, especially since many seniors are on a fixed income.”

Wisconsin is No. 1 overall with a score of 62.45. Massachusetts finished second at 55.07.

Ohio ranked ahead of Virginia and Kentucky in the top five with a total score of 52.71.

WalletHub says Ohio has significantly invested in its ombudsman program and many people serve as volunteers to advocate for the elderly population as it has earned high rankings.

The state also has implemented mandatory reporting laws, legal protections, and educational programs to raise awareness about elder abuse, WalletHub stated.

Ohio’s financial fraud rate is estimated to be the tenth highest among all states. WalletHub said it indicated a need for improvement in protecting the older Buckeye population’s financial stability.

