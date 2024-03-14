Ohio nurse practitioner accused of being drunk at work charged with assault

CHILLICOTHE — An Ohio nurse practitioner was charged with assault after authorities said she was drunk on the job, according to WBNS in Columbus.

A police report stated that Allison Wilson was stumbling in the office and shoved a child at Family Urgent Care in Chillicothe on March 8.

“Her words were kind of slurring, she was stumbling just in the small area we were in. She was stumbling around the room,” said the child’s mom, Tonya Maddux, told WBNS.

Maddux brought her two sick 8-year-old kids to the urgent care on North Bridge Street last Friday.

>> 1 in critical condition after shooting outside of Ohio Walmart

“She repeated herself multiple times. I said to myself, I think she’s intoxicated,” Maddux said.

Maddux said Wilson saw her daughter first and scared her. Maddux told WBNS that when her daughter gets nervous, she puts her hands by her mouth.

>> 2 businesses damaged after early morning fire in Dayton

“No sooner than she did that, she smacked her hands away from her face,” Maddux said.

Maddux said she comforted her daughter, and then Wilson checked over her son.

“She went over to my son and grabbed his hand to lead him to the exam table and before he could fully get on the seat, she shoved his head down,” Maddux said.

Maddux then took her kids and left and called police. Wilson was arrested for two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct/intoxication, WBNS reported.

Wilson had a thermos on her desk with a clear liquid that smelled like alcohol, according to an incident report,

A manager from Family Urgent Care confirmed with WBNS that Wilson has been terminated.

©2024 Cox Media Group