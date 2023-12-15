Ohio man working drive-thru reportedly murdered over cigar

AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old Ohio man was shot and killed while working at an Akron Drive-Thru late Tuesday night after an argument about a few dollars and a cigar ensued, according to Cleveland TV stations, WOIO-19 and WEWS-5.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at Borders Drive Thru in the 1300 block of South Arlington Street, both stations reported.

Ahmad Alibrahim of Akron was working as a store clerk and has been identified as the victim by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect was trying to purchase one cigar with cash that was in poor condition, but Alibrahim said they couldn’t accept it, both stations reported.

A local police captain told WEWS that the money appeared to have blood on it.

The suspect began arguing with the clerk and pulled out a gun, WOIO reported.

Police said the clerk gave the suspect the cigar and asked him to leave. The suspect fired at least two shots at a group of employees, and struck the victim, WOIO reported.

When officers arrived, they found Alibrahim with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead on scene, both stations reported.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide. The suspect is believed to be a man around 18 to 25 years old, WOIO reported.

No arrests have been made, but police are checking surveillance cameras in the area to see if there are any videos of the gunman who ran away after the shooting, WEWS reported.

