Ohio man graffitis his own mansion in protest of neighbors, police

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio homeowner wanted to send a clear message to his neighbors and community leaders.

Michael Wiggins wrote out words in black paint, plastering the white exterior of his historic 8,500 square-foot estate in Clermont County, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Messages like “Stop Bullying Me” and “Falsely Accused” can be seen along with named township officials.

“You push me and push me and push me and push me and I feel like an animal in a cage,” Wiggins said. “If I had New York lawyers and stuff and they could fly in on Delta to come in I would, but I don’t. So I feel like if I did this, if the right people see it, they’ll understand why.”

Wiggins was charged in January for noise control and criminal trespassing, according to court documents.

He claims he shot a deer on his land but it got away, crossing into his neighbor’s property.

>> Local man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of 4, including kids

He didn’t follow the deer, but his friend did, he said. His neighbor told police their security cameras captured Wiggins crossing the invisible boundary.

“And the police come and they got the picture of the guy and it doesn’t even look like me,” Wiggins said.

Pierce Township’s Police Chief Paul Broxterman is also plastered onto Wiggins’ home.

Wiggins said he’s being denied justice as police continue to turn a blind eye to his neighbors’ “bullying.”

“In my 35 years of policing I’ve never been subjected to that before,” Broxterman said. “But I’m not offended. I know he’s frustrated.”

>> Local parents plead guilty after children found ‘severely’ malnourished

Broxterman said the nose complaints are in regards to gunshots coming from Wiggins’ property

While Wiggins has every right to shoot his guns on his own property, there is a limit to when and how, Broxterman said.

Wiggins is working on getting the estate sold, it’s been on the market for several months.

©2023 Cox Media Group