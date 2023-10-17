Ohio man dead after crashing truck into utility pole

OLIVER TWP. — A man is dead after crashing a truck into a utility pole on Monday.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Georgetown Post were dispatched to Wheat Ridge Road at 11:20 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, an OSHP spokesperson said.

A 2022 Dodge Ram was driving westbound on Wheat Ridge Road when it drove off the left side of the ride and struck a utility pole, according to a preliminary investigation.

Robert Scott, 65, of West Union, was not wearing a seat belt and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by the Adams County Sheriff and EMS departments.

The crash remains under investigation.

