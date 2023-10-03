Ohio man among 5 dead after truck crash in Illinois, ammonia leak

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Five people are dead, including an Ohio man, following a truck crash and ammonia leak Friday in Illinois.

The crash happened Friday, Sept. 29, on U.S. Route 40 near Teutopolis, Illinois, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The semi was carrying about 7,500 gallons of ammonia and about 4,000 gallons leaked, the Associated Press reported.

Hundreds of people within a mile of the crash had to evacuate their homes but were allowed to return home on Saturday.

The coroner identified one of the victims as a 31-year-old man from Northeast Ohio, WOIO said.

The victims were exposed to the ammonia due to traveling through the scene of the crash.

