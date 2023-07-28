Ohio, Kentucky governors announce design-build team partners for Brent Spence Bridge Project

COVINGTON, KY — Both Ohio and Kentucky governors announced Thursday the companies that will head the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.

>>RELATED: Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley

Governors Mike DeWine and Andy Beshear announced Kokosing and The Walsh Group will be at the helm of the project, at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Covington, Kentucky.

Both were joined by officials from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), and the Federal High Administration.

“It’s great that Kokosing, an Ohio-based company, will play a pivotal role in the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project,” said Governor DeWine. “Both Kokosing and Walsh have a long history of working with the Ohio Department of Transportation, and I’m confident that we have the best people on both sides of the river to see this project to completion.”

>>RELATED: Brent Spence Corridor Project moving forward after securing over $1.6B in federal funding

The Walsh Kokosing team will continue to recruit participant companies and workers for the $3.6 billion project.

Approximately $3.1 billion will be spent on the design-build portion of the project while the remaining $500 million will be allocated for improvements along a two-mile stretch of the Interstate 75 corridor north of Linn Avenue.

“Today shows what’s possible when folks from different political parties, different states, and different levels of government all work together to do what’s right for our people,” said Governor Beshear. “With the help of this new design-build team, we are one step closer to building the companion bridge without tolls and providing the many families, communities, and businesses that rely on this vital commercial link with new and exciting growth and development opportunities.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

The contract addresses six of the corridor’s eight total miles, including five miles of I-71/75 in Kentucky and one mile of I-75 in Ohio.

It also includes improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge and the construction of a new companion bridge to its immediate west. Work on the two northernmost miles of the corridor in Ohio will be done under separate contracts.

The primary goals of the project include improving safety and traffic flow and maintaining connections to key regional and national transportation corridors.

©2023 Cox Media Group