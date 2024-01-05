Ohio hospital honors Bengals Sam Hubbard with special onesies for newborns

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati hospital is honoring a Bengals star on the day of their final game of the season.

All babies born on Sunday, Jan. 7, at The Christ Hospital Health Network’s Mt. Auburn and Liberty Birthing Centers will receive a limited-edition onesies. They’ll say “The Cincinnati Kid, Too” with a photo of Bengals Defensive End and Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard on them. The back will also read “can’t catch me.”

>> PHOTOS: Cincinnati hospital honors Bengals Sam Hubbard with special onesies for newborns

The special onesies “celebrate Sam’s work and commitment to the community, as well as another great season,” a spokesperson for The Christ Hospital Health Network said.

The onesies are also available for purchase here, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Sam Hubbard Foundation.

