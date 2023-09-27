Ohio high school coach resigns after team uses ‘Nazi’ playcall

BROOKLYN, Ohio — An Ohio high school football coach has resigned after his team used antisemitic language to call out plays during a game last week.

Tim McFarland, coach of Brooklyn High School outside of Cleveland, and his players repeatedly used the word “Nazi” as a play call in a game against Beachwood High School, according to the Associated Press.

Beachwood is roughly 90 percent Jewish, according to the latest survey published in 2011 by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

The Brooklyn team stopped using the term in the second half of the game after Beachwood threatened to pull its players off the field, according to a statement from Beachwood Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis.

But there were still several Brooklyn players who continued to direct racial slurs at Beachwood players during the game, Hardis said.

McFarland handed in his notice of resignation Monday morning, according to the AP.

Brooklyn Schools Superintendent Ted Caleris said in a statement that McFarland “expresses his deepest regret” and that he and the school apologize for “hurtful and harmful speech” that will “not be tolerated.”

Caleris added the school hopes to use the Anti-Defamation League of Ohio as a resource going forward.

