Ohio health leaders encourage precautions during extreme heat

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s health leaders are encouraging Ohioans to take precautions and recognize the signs of health-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across the state Thursday, including here in the Miami Valley.

More than 600 people on average die nationwide from heat-related causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“The heat indexes expected in Ohio can truly be dangerous, and I encourage you to take these precautions seriously,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health (ODH), said. “In particular, please remember to look out for those who are more vulnerable, such as young children and the elderly.”

ODH has these tips during high temperatures and high humidity:

Drink Cool Fluids

Monitor or Limit Outdoor Activities

Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit this website.

