Ohio electrical engineer sentenced to over 2 years for tax evasion

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — An electrical engineer from northern Ohio has been sentenced for tax evasion.

John Everson of Liberty Center, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for evading taxes using a fraudulent trust to conceal income he earned from his electrical engineering business, according to a spokesperson for the Office of Public Affairs.

Everson was convicted of three counts of tax evasion by a federal jury in Oct. 2022.

According to court documents, from approximately 2009 through 2016, Everson earned more than $2.3 million in income.

He hid the income from the IRS by instructing clients to make payments to a trust under his control. Everson used the funds to pay personal expenses and make large cash withdrawals.

He also funneled some of the funds to separate bank accounts in the names of non-profits that were controlled by himself and several family members. His home and airplane were both lifted in the name of a non-profit organization.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick for the Northern District of Ohio also ordered Everson to serve two years of supervised release and pay restitution to the United States.

The total loss to the IRS was $658,487, according to a spokesperson.

