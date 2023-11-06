Ohio deputy hurt after cruiser hit by impaired driver on I-71

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An Ohio deputy was hurt after their cruiser was hit on Interstate 71 in Franklin County early Saturday morning.

Deputies and medics were on the scene of a crash involving a deer on Southbound Interstate 71 near State Route 62 when the rear end of the cruiser by an impaired driver, the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

The deputy was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash and taken by medics to the hospital, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy “is okay.”

The driver was arrested and suspected of being under the influence of marijuana and alcohol, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Cruiser damaged by crash on I-71 Photo contributed by Franklin County Sheriff's Office

