Ohio Department of Public Safety hosts 9/11 tribute workout

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Public Safety encourages everyone to participate in its annual 9-11 Climb Challenge.

>>5 people hospitalized after police chase car for evading traffic stop in Englewood

The challenge was created to pay tribute to the 412 first responders who sacrificed their lives on September 11, 2001, according to the department’s website.

The challenge is a workout consisting of 100 stairs or steps, 20 burpees, 30 sit-ups, and 40 lunges or air squats.

The goal is to complete as many repetitions as possible in 41 minutes and 20 seconds, according to the website.

On Monday, September 11 at 7 a.m., there will be a live stream of opening ceremonies and a fitness event to follow along and complete the workout.

>>Piglet rescued on U.S. 35 finds temporary home with humane society

Those interested can follow this link to view or replay the opening ceremony, with remarks from the department’s director Andy Wilson, and watch a workout explanation.

Various CrossFit affiliates will be hosting the workout across the state. To find one near you visit this link.

©2023 Cox Media Group