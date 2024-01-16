Officials ID woman killed in early morning fire in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD TWP., HAMILTON COUNTY — Fire officials have identified the woman killed in an early morning house fire in Ohio Monday morning.

Springfield Township officials in Hamilton County said that Heidi Raymond, 35, did not escape her home after it caught fire, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 9800 block of Winton Road around 6:50 a.m. Monday morning and the building was full of flames.

Raymond and an unidentified man were inside the house at the time of the fire. He was able to escape, and firefighters tried to locate Raymond, WCPO said.

Her body was found at 11 a.m. on Monday and the man who escaped the house was not hurt, fire officials told WCPO.

Firefighters also had to deal with every cold condition and salt was brought in to help with icy conditions.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after slipping on the ice and hurting his back. The firefighter has since been released, according to WCPO.

The house was torn down Monday afternoon because fire officials said the structure was too unstable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

