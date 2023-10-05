Officers investigating crash on I-75 ramp to I-275

WEST CHESTER — Several police officers are investigating a crash on the ramp from Interstate 75 to I-275 in Ohio early Thursday morning.

West Chester police officers and medics were dispatched around 1:44 a.m. to initial reports of a crash on the ramp from Southbound 75 to I-275.

The ramp from SB I-75 to WB I-275 was closed while officers investigated the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 that state troopers were dispatched to the scene, but West Chester Police was handling the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

I-275 at I-75

