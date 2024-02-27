Officers identify man in deadly Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting in Ohio Monday night.

Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kirby Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man has been identified as, Sylvester Lawson III, 27.

Medics attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The shooting remains under investigation.

