Officer hospitalized due to ‘very serious’ injuries in Ohio

MIFFLIN TWP. — A police officer is hospitalized due to injuries sustained following an incident northeast of Columbus Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Perdue Avenue, just north of the Liden neighborhood, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Medics transported the officer to Grant Medical Center.

Jeff Simpson, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Columbus, told reporters outside the hospital that the officer’s condition was “very serious.”

“He’s been assaulted pretty bad,” he said. “(He’s) been on 25 years, one of the better ones I’ve seen. So, he needs the community to rally behind him.

Simpson also called on the Franklin County prosecutor’s office to fully prosecute the incident.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

