ODOT crews out patrolling, treating roadways across state

OHIO — As a mix of rain and light snow moved through the Miami Valley Sunday, Ohio Department of Transportation crews got to work.

According to a social media post by ODOT, a wintry mix, including light snow and rain, moved through the entirety of Ohio on New Year’s Eve.

More than 430 ODOT crews are patrolling and treating roadways across the state, according to the post.

If you see an ODOT crew on the roadways, give them room to work.

The post reminds drivers to be extra careful on bridges and overpasses.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many crews were out working in the Miami Valley.

