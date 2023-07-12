ODOT to conduct study looking at state’s transportation needs

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation will be conducting a study to look at the state’s transportation needs.

Governor Mike DeWine put funding to the recent transportation budget to allow ODOT to conduct a $10 million study between now and the future, the governor’s spokesperson said.

“Our state’s economic engine is in high gear, and we want to ensure that our transportation system is fully aligned with that growth,” said DeWine. “This study will show us where we need to be making investments to keep us moving forward.”

ODOT will be working with the Ohio Department of Development and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation to analyze statewide and regional demographics to examine current transportation systems and forecast passenger and freight travel needs between the next 10 to 30 years.

The study is expected to be completed in late 2024.

