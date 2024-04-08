ODNR shares tips for those visiting parks, camping out for total solar eclipse

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is ready to welcome visitors to its parks and wildlife areas for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

ODNR expects its outdoor locations in and near the path of totality to be crowded and reminds everyone visiting to practice patience.

The department has a few tips to help visitors better prepare before coming into the parks:

Pack extra food, water, and medication.

Bring a raincoat, hand warmers, toiletries, and extra toilet paper.

Wear layers and prepare for any unpredictable weather.

Arrive at parks and wildlife areas early. ODNR locations will open at 6 a.m.

After the eclipse, stay late to avoid traffic jams.

Cell phone service may be limited due to heightened network use.

Don’t forget eclipse glasses. The department will have a limited supply at its locations.

Always supervise children using eclipse glasses.

For those who are spending the night in state park campgrounds, ODNR has a few tips to ensure a better stay:

Dress in layers.

Remove sweaty clothes at night. Damp clothing will keep you cold and can trap bacteria.

Use an insulated camp pad or double up your padding.

Pack the right sleeping bag. Ensure your bag is rated for cold temperatures.

Warm up with a hot water bottle and put it in your sleeping bag to warm up. Don’t use a metal bottle.

Eat properly and stay hydrated.

