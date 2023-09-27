Nurses asking Ohio lawmakers to make it safer for them on the job

COLUMBUS — Nurses from Ohio will be at the statehouse in Columbus on Wednesday.

They are pushing lawmakers to help make it safer for nurses on the job, a spokesperson said.

The Ohio Nurses Association has a plan called the Safe Staffing Standards Bill.

They say it will create staffing standards in every hospital across the state.

It also calls for more money for nurses.

This includes a $10 million loan-to-grant program for nurses who complete five years of nursing services in Ohio, either at bedside or nurse education, according to the spokesperson.

The association said understaffing in Ohio hospitals has created unsafe situations for patients.

