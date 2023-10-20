New record set for Ohio’s largest pumpkin

CIRCLEVILLE — There’s a new record holder for the largest pumpkin in Ohio.

A pumpkin weighed almost 2,400 pounds at the Circleville Pumpkin Show near Columbus.

It was grown by Jo and Bob Liggett, according to the festival’s website.

That was 400 pounds heavier than the previous record at over 1,900 pounds, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

About 100,000 people are expected at this weekend’s Circleville Pumpkin Show.

News Center 7 did some checking and the largest pumpkin ever grown in North America came from Minnesota.

That weighed 2,700 pounds.

