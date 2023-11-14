New group of state officials examines juvenile justice, correction programs

OHIO — A new working group has been established to look into Ohio’s juvenile justice and correction programs, according to a spokesperson from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The group is made up of various state officials, including two local judges. Those on the Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group include:

Judge Anthony Capizzi, Retired Juvenile Court Judge, Montgomery County

Gabriella Celeste, Policy Director, Schubert Center for Child Studies

Melissa Day, Juvenile Division Chief, Stark County Prosecutor’s Office

Judge Amy Lewis, Juvenile Court Judge, Greene County

Judge David Stucki, Retired Juvenile Court Judge, Stark County

Tom Stickrath (chair), Former Director, Ohio DYS, Ohio DPS

They are tasked with reviewing the Ohio Department of Youth Services juvenile justice operations and the agency’s partnerships with county juvenile detention facilities, the spokesperson said.

The group will review and offer recommendations on topics like youth safety, education, reentry support, and health and mental health services.

Staffing levels and staff safety, training, recruitment, and retention will also be examined, the spokesperson said.

Four members of the Ohio General Assembly will advise the group. Those include:

Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison)

Rep. Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester)

Sen. Paula Hicks Hudson (D-Toledo)

Sen. Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville)

Group members may be added before the first meeting, the spokesperson said.

