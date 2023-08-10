Multiple Ohio agencies awarded hazardous materials training grants.

OHIO — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio awards $800,000 in hazardous materials training grants to 21 applicants.

The annual hazardous materials training grant program awards grants for training emergency responders to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials to educational institutions and local governments across Ohio.

While none of these agencies are local, some of the values of these grants include $62,995 to Cincinnati State Technical and Community College to provide various student training, $10,900 to Union County EMA to train personnel in lithium battery emergencies, $12,550 to Fairfield County EMA to train personnel in hazardous materials rail awareness and hazmat release/spill response, and more.

“Hazardous materials training grants will provide over 1,600 emergency response personnel with valuable training to adequately respond to emergencies across Ohio,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French.

The money for these awards comes from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers. PUCO is the regulatory agency responsible for the safe transportation of hazardous materials by rail and commercial motor vehicles within Ohio.

