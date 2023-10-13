Missing man’s body recovered from Ohio pond

WARREN COUNTY — The body of a missing man was recovered from a Warren County pond Thursday night.

>>Flames surround 2nd floor of Dayton house in early morning fire

The man had been reported missing from Clinton County earlier this week, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

His family was searching an area off Gum Grove Road in Clarksville when they noticed something in the pond around 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a van submerged in water and contacted a tow company to get the vehicle out of the pond.

Sgt. Joe Gray of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office told WCPO they believe this incident was accidental and likely happened before Thursday.

The body has not yet been identified and is at the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

©2023 Cox Media Group