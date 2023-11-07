Missing Adult Alert issued for Warren County man

WARREN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a missing adult alert across the state.

Robert Fadden, 79, has been reported missing from his Warren County residence on Middleboro Road in Blanchester, the Warren County Sheriff’s office says.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s and takes medication.

Fadden was last spotted north of Columbus by a Flock camera just before 5:40 p.m. late Monday afternoon, according to sheriff’s deputies.

He is described as 5′10″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Ohio plate number FIF8011.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

