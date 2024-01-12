Mice, droppings force brief shutdown of Ohio Kroger store

COLUMBUS — A Columbus Kroger was temporarily closed this week after health inspectors found mice and droppings throughout the store.

Columbus Public Health said they found the issues during a standard inspection at the Kroger at the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The health agency said inspectors found a total of three live mice, urine, and droppings in two aisles and in the deli and bakery, the report said.

Seven dead mice were also found throughout the store.

The report states that mice droppings were found on surfaces throughout the bakery, WBNS said.

The health agency returned to the store on Thursday and found all infested areas were cleaned.

Inspectors are expected to perform follow-up inspections within one to three weeks.

Kroger released a statement to WBNS saying it takes the health and safety of its customers and employees seriously.

“We implemented strict sanitation protocols, completed a thorough cleaning, and will maintain ongoing inspections. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience,” a company spokesperson said.

The store is not expected to face any fines.

