Medicare users warned of medical supplies scam in Ohio

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Insurance is warning Ohioans on Medicare to be aware of a scam.

They are asking people to watch for fraudulent Medicare claims made with their Medicare numbers for medical supplies, most notably urinary catheters, back and knee braces, and glucose monitors, according to Director Judith French.

She said scammers are using individual’s Medicare numbers and fraudulently billing Medicare, oftentimes thousands of dollars per fraudulent claim.

“Affected individuals are not impacted financially but face a confusing and stressful situation, including obtaining a new number and card from Medicare and possible complications in receiving legitimate medical supplies in the future,” said French.

They said to watch for certain red flags including the following:

You do not recognize the ordering physician’s name, nor have you been seen by the physician.

The ordering physician is in another state.

You receive an Explanation of Benefits document or Medicare Summary Notice document with a large quantity of supplies you have never received.

You do not have a medical condition that would require the supplies.

Anyone affected by this Medicare scam should call 800-293-4767.

They can also report it and get help obtaining both a new number and card at this website.

