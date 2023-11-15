Man with ‘all gas no brakes’ neck tattoo crashes while allegedly fleeing from deputies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man with a neck tattoo that says “all gas no brakes” was arrested after he crashed while allegedly attempting to flee from deputies.

Deputies in Polk County, Florida responded to the Preservation Pointe neighborhood off of County Road 547 at around 3:28 a.m. in reference to a car burglary, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen attempting to get into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed towards the only exit out of the neighborhood.

After the suspect’s vehicle was spotted by a deputy, a traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle sped away into the neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy did not pursue it due to there being only one way in and out of the subdivision.

As the suspects sped through the subdivision, they were spotted by another deputy. They then tried to turn around and find another way out.

Their alleged attempt to flee ended when the vehicle crashed into a parked car, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, identified as 37-year old Timothy Allen Hogue, and the passenger, 31-year old Rebecca Kozub, were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

After being treated and released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said detectives interviewed Hogue, and he admitted to the burglaries, saying that it was Rebecca Kozub’s idea. He also claimed that he fled because he, “just freaked out.”

Hogue was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance with enhancement of crossing county lines, three counts of felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence.

Kozub remains hospitalized after suffering a fractured leg in the crash. Charges are pending regarding Kozub.

“Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous. It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes’,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

