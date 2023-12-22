Man who flew cross-country to have sex with Ohio teen sentenced to years in prison

OHIO — A California man who traveled to Ohio to have sex with a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

>> Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting, causing ‘serious injuries’ to local bus driver

In August 2023, Kameron Tolbert, 28, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

In August 2022, Tolbert arrived at the family’s home in Jackson, Ohio. He wanted to avoid the security cameras at the front door, so he jumped through the teen’s bedroom window.

Officers were dispatched to the home when the teen’s parents found him in their daughter’s bedroom, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

When he was found, he allegedly ran away and then got into a car and drove off.

The following day, the teen’s high school principal spotted Tolbert’s vehicle in the parking lot. The principal notified school resource officers.

>> Supreme Court declines to fast-track Trump immunity dispute

Tolbert was detained at the school and admitted to being there to see the girl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Six months prior, Tolbert met the victim online and started talking through social media.

He later admitted to flying from California to Columbus to meet the victim at her home in Ohio, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tolbert admitted to having sex with the teen at her home on Aug. 21 and 22.

A forensic examination of Tolbert’s digital devices found more than 1,100 videos and 500 pictures showing sexual abuse material of minors, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.





©2023 Cox Media Group