Man killed, several hurt following shooting at late night party in Indiana

MUNCIE, IN — A man is dead and several people are hurt following a shooting at a large party in Muncie, Indiana.

Officers and medics were dispatched at 1:14 a.m. to the area of S. Hackley and E. Willard Streets on initial reports of a shooting at a large party, the city wrote on social media.

A 30-year-old man is confirmed dead and there are multiple victims receiving treatment at the hospital.

Some patients were airlifted to other facilities.

“We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured,” a city spokesperson said Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation.









