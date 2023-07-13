Man killed after truck hits pole, overturns south of Cincinnati

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash south of Cincinnati late Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area of State Route 133 near Pitzer Road in Tate Township in Clermont County, an OSHP spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling southwest on SR 133 when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and then overturned.

Daniel Finney, 38 of Georgetown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by Bethel-Tate Fire and EMS as well as the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

