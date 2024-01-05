Man flown to hospital after stabbed multiple times in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man was flown to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Clermont County early Thursday morning.

Clermont County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:48 a.m. to a home on Court Yard Lane when a woman called 911 to report an unknown disorder at the home, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When they arrived, they discovered a 32-year-old man lying in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken by Air Care to UC Medical Center and is in stable condition after surgery, WCPO said.

The suspect, Anthony Rooks, was in court on Thursday and charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

He is currently in Clermont County Jail, according to online jail records.

A judge ordered that he be held on a $500,000 bond.

