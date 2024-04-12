Man facing charges after 40 dogs removed from Ohio home following animal cruelty reports

DELAWARE COUNTY — A man is facing charges after 40 dogs were found in poor condition at an Ohio home on Sunday.

Roberts Phillips Jr. was charged with 30 counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to Delaware County Municipal Court records.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Delaware County Dog Shelter removed 40 dogs from a Kingston Township property on Sunday.

Authorities began investigating the property after receiving more than 50 calls about the situation last weekend, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office responded to multiple calls of animal cruelty and possible trespassing Saturday night.

A search warrant was then executed by the Delaware County Dog Warden’s Office and the raid took about three hours.

40 dogs were removed, most of which are believed to be pit bulls or pit bull mixes, WBNS said.

The animals were found to be about five to 10 pounds underweight.

The humane society told WBNS that they are relieved the dogs are in good care at the Delaware County Dog Shelter and Humane Society.

